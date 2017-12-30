Nepal bans solo climbers from Everest – Citizen
Citizen
Nepal bans solo climbers from Everest
Citizen
Nepal has banned solo climbers from scaling its mountains, including Mount Everest, in a bid to reduce accidents, an official said Saturday. The cabinet late Thursday endorsed a revision to the Himalayan nation's mountaineering regulations, banning …
New rule bars double amputee from climbing mountains, allows Sherpas to get certificates
Mt Everest climbing regulation: Govt comes up with stringent safety rules
