 NEPZA licenses 3 new Free Trade Zones worth $2.751bn – National Accord
NEPZA licenses 3 new Free Trade Zones worth $2.751bn – National Accord

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business


National Accord

NEPZA licenses 3 new Free Trade Zones worth $2.751bn
National Accord
The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Mr Emmanuel Jime, says the authority has licensed three new Free Trade Zones (FTZs). Jime announced this in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of the
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

