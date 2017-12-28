NEPZA Nets $2.8bn in Foreign Direct Investment
BY SOLOMON AYADO, Abuja
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has licenced three new Free Trade Zones (FTZs), netting the country over $2.751billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows.
Managing Director of the agency, Barrister Emmanuel Jime disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja. He named the new FTZs as: Nasco Town FTZ; Quit Aviation Services FTZ; and Tomaro FTZ respectively.
He explained that, besides this netting the country over $2.751billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, the new FTZs are targeting direct jobs in excess of 50, 000.
His words: “Under my stewardship, we have so far been able to licence three new industrial parks that is, Nasco Town Free Zone, which is valued $2,086billion. It is estimated, at completion, to be able to provide 15,000 direct jobs.
“The second is Quit Aviation Services Free Zone, valued at $215million, and is estimated to provide jobs in their thousands. And there is: Tomaro Industrial Park, in Lagos, valued at $450million. It would also provide jobs running into the thousands.”
The NEPZA helmsman listed challenges he met upon assumption of office to include low staff morale, inter-agency rivalry, delayed promotions and poor investor-confidence, but said he has been able to make appreciable impact with the support of his cooperative management team.
