Neville: Man City aren’t great – Amoré (press release) (blog)



Amoré (press release) (blog) Neville: Man City aren't great

Amoré (press release) (blog)

ManchesterCity cannot be put in the same bracket as Sir Alex Ferguson's ManchesterUnited and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, says Gary Neville. Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed a record-breaking opening to the 2017-18 campaign to sit 14 points clear in the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

