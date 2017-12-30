New EKEDC helmsman promises tougher measures against saboteurs – The Eagle Online
New EKEDC helmsman promises tougher measures against saboteurs
Adeoye Fadeyibi, the new Managing Director of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, has promised a more vigorous fight against energy theft and other sharp practices. Fadeyibi told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday that it was …
Eko Disco CEO, Amoda, bows out
