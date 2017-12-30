 New Music: Chinko Ekun – WA LO DA | Nigeria Today
New Music: Chinko Ekun – WA LO DA

Posted on Dec 30, 2017

Dek-Niyor Entertainment front man Chinko Ekun ends 2017 with this new record titled “WA LO DA” delivered by profoundly appraised beat-smith Rexxie. As usual Chinko Ekun never disappoints and hasn’t put in a wrong foot yet still keeps up the high standard he has been setting. With mixing and mastering credit to Spyritmyx. Listen and […]

The post New Music: Chinko Ekun – WA LO DA appeared first on BellaNaija.

