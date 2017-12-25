New Music: Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku)

Afro Dancehall star, Lamboginny has surfaced with a brand new tune, a post album song titled “Kiri Jobo Jobo“. Having unleashed a 16 tracked album “SALT” in October 2017 with an historic launch concert at the Kiri Kiri Medium prison in Lagos, the Social-tainer decided to topple the great effort with a blend of Kiri […]

The post New Music: Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

