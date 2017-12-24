 New Music: Teni – Pareke | Nigeria Today
New Music: Teni – Pareke

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

After the success of her recent single “Fargin”, which got her signed to Dr Dolor Entertainment, rising female artiste – Teniola Apata (popularly known as Teni Entertainer) rounds up a pretty dope year with this very street-ready tune dubbed “Pareke”. “Ogogoro be like woman. If you shack am, you go high o”, Teni says as she borrows a line […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

