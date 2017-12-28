 New Music: Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart | Nigeria Today
New Music: Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tunde, formerly of the Styl-Plus crew, is now a solo artist who continues to apply his amazing vocals, charm, and personality to creating melodic and deeply soulful songs just for you. He recently released a music compilation which includes the tracks “Love Me Well“, “My Heart“, and “Kinimolese“. Here is “My Heart” for your listening […]

The post New Music: Tunde (Styl-Plus) – My Heart appeared first on BellaNaija.

