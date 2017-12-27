 New Music: Zob D – Yur Whine (Freestyle) | Nigeria Today
New Music: Zob D – Yur Whine (Freestyle)

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Singer Zob D unveils known for his vocal strength drops this freestyle to round up his 2017. The track is titled “Yur Whine“. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Zob D – Yur Whine (Freestyle) appeared first on BellaNaija.

