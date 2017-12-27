New Video: Flavour feat. Zoro – Ijele

Flavour in conjunction with 2Nite Music Group, presents the video for “Ijele”, featuring Zoro. “Ijele” is the fourteenth track off Flavour’s most rceent album, “Ijele- The Traveler”. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Flavour feat. Zoro – Ijele appeared first on BellaNaija.

