New Video: Flavour feat. Zoro – Ijele

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Flavour in conjunction with 2Nite Music Group, presents the video for “Ijele”, featuring Zoro. “Ijele” is the fourteenth track off Flavour’s most rceent album, “Ijele- The Traveler”. Hit Play below! ﻿

