New Video- Flavour Releases ‘Ijele’ Video, Featuring Zoro – Olisa Blogazine

New Video- Flavour Releases 'Ijele' Video, Featuring Zoro
Ijele” is the tenth video to be released of Flavour's current album, “Ijele- The Traveler.” Featuring Igbo rap star, Zoro “Ijele” was filmed in both artists home town of Enugu. Directed by Tchidi Chikere, “Ijele” video captures the essence and heart of …
