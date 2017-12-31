New Video: Mr. 2Kay – Pray For Me
Just 48 hours after releasing some behind the scene photos from the video shoot Mr. 2Kay has finally released the video for his inspirational song “Pray For Me”. The monochrome video was shot by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below!
