New Video: Williams Uchemba – I Don’t Like What I Hate

Popular comedian Williams Uchemba has released the visuals for his debut single as an artist “I Don’t Like What I Hate“. The video which was directed by himself for Prothesis Entertainment is very hilarious as he interprets the song’s lyrics with his usual mannerisms. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Williams Uchemba – I Don’t Like What I Hate appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

