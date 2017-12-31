 New Year: Have positive attitude, Tambuwal tells Nigerians | Nigeria Today
New Year: Have positive attitude, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerians to adopt positive attitude in 2018. According to the governor, every available indices indicated that the country was on the brink of greatness. Tambuwal in a New Year Message issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the prospect of a better nation will be realized […]

