New Year’s Eve, first week of 2018 to see freezing nights in Sumter – Sumter Item
|
Sumter Item
|
New Year's Eve, first week of 2018 to see freezing nights in Sumter
Sumter Item
The first week of 2018 is expected to be a freezing one in Sumter and across much of the United States. While temperatures are not forecasted to be as frigid as for those watching Sunday night's ball drop in New York City's Times Square, where The …
Freezing temperatures welcome Americans in 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!