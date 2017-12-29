New York apartment fire: at least 12 people killed in Bronx – The Guardian
New York apartment fire: at least 12 people killed in Bronx
Investigators in New York searched early on Friday for the cause of a blaze that ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx, killing 12 people including an infant, in the city's deadliest fire in at least a quarter of a century. Bill de Blasio …
