NEWS ANALYSIS: How hygienic is meat from Nigeria’s abattoirs?

…Asks Okon Okon, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The surroundings of most abattoirs across the country have been a source of worry to many concerned citizens, particularly because of its negative implications on the wholesomeness of meat sold in the slaughterhouses. Empirical studies of the slaughterhouses have shown that a large number of the meat…

The post NEWS ANALYSIS: How hygienic is meat from Nigeria’s abattoirs? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

