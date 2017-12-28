 NEWS ANALYSIS: How hygienic is meat from Nigeria’s abattoirs? | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEWS ANALYSIS: How hygienic is meat from Nigeria’s abattoirs?

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…Asks Okon Okon, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) The surroundings of most abattoirs across the country have been a source of worry to many concerned citizens, particularly because of its negative implications on the wholesomeness of meat sold in the slaughterhouses. Empirical studies of the slaughterhouses have shown that a large number of the meat…

The post NEWS ANALYSIS: How hygienic is meat from Nigeria’s abattoirs? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.