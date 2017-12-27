NEWS ANALYSIS: Identifying causes of maternal, infant mortality

In spite of its enormous benefits, medical personnel believe that some women care less about antenatal clinic attendance. 28-year-old Aisha Usman and few others share their experiences, attributing the occurrences to ignorance and poverty. “Each night when I go to sleep, I pray not to wake up, for fear of facing the world with my…

The post NEWS ANALYSIS: Identifying causes of maternal, infant mortality appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

