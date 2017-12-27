 Neymar Reveals Terrifying Extent of ‘Painful’ World Cup Back Injury: ‘I Couldn’t Feel My Legs’ – Sports Illustrated | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar Reveals Terrifying Extent of ‘Painful’ World Cup Back Injury: ‘I Couldn’t Feel My Legs’ – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Neymar Reveals Terrifying Extent of 'Painful' World Cup Back Injury: 'I Couldn't Feel My Legs'
Sports Illustrated
Neymar has lifted the lid on the "painful" moment that his 2014 World Cup dream was over after that tackle on Brazil superstar by Colombia's Juan Camilo Zuniga. The Paris Saint-Germain ace was interviewed by former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique for
Neymar: I had Ronaldo's 2002 World Cup hairstyleGoal.com

all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.