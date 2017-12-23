Neymar Won’t Watch El Clasico

One of the biggest absences in Saturday’s El Clasico will be Neymar, but the player has confessed that he won’t even be watching the biggest club game in the world.

The Brazilian was one of the great threats for Barcelona against Real Madrid, something that Los Blancos captain, Sergio Ramos, has acknowledged.

However, he’s already started his holidays far from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and confessed to MARCA that the game no longer had anything to do with him and that he preferred not to talk about it.

“Now I’m only interested in PSG and I won’t watch it,” he said as he climbed aboard the ship that was taking him to one of the Doha ports, after the Qatar Winter Tour that Paris Saint-Germain attend every year.

Despite all the rumours that continue to suggest a possible transfer to Real, Neymar doesn’t want to know anything about and wants to focuses solely on his new project.

Happy at PSG, he is nonetheless perplexed by some of the information that has appeared in recent weeks about a move to the Spanish capital – for the same amount which the French club paid for him.

Neymar has denied it but it would also be unfeasible because Ligue 1 prohibits buyout clauses.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Neymar Won’t Watch El Clasico appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

