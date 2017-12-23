NFF in search of ’emergency coach’ for Falcons

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will recommend a stand-in coach for the Super Falcons in the wake of foreign coach Randy Waldrum’s rejection of his appointment. The committee’s Secretary, Bitrus Bewarang, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that this was to enable the team to begin preparations for upcoming engagements. NAN reports that Waldrum’s rejection of the Falcons job had meant the senior national women football team’s preparations for the West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup could be in jeopardy.

