NFF moves games out of Abuja for lack of facilities

The Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF ), on Wednesday, said it had to play most national teams’ games outside the Abuja National Stadium, due to lack of facilities there.

Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF Secretary-General, told newsmen in Abuja, that the national stadium currently lacked the necessary facilities for the teams to play conveniently.

Sanusi, however, disclosed that the various states had indicated interest in hosting the national teams.

The female national teams have taken refuge at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, while the Super Eagles moved from the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

“Some of these states indicated interest in hosting the teams and that is why we went there. The Abuja National Stadium is under renovation and so there is no facility for us to play our matches here.

“We have our technical centre here, but there are no dressing rooms. So we are making efforts to see if the dressing rooms can be provided,” he said.

The Secretary- General added that the football house was planning to take the matches of the teams across the country, so that Nigerians can watch their national teams play live.

NAN

The post NFF moves games out of Abuja for lack of facilities appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

