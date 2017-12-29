NGO to carry out trauma intervention for IDPs in Northeast in 2018

The Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI), an NGO said on Friday it would carry out trauma intervention for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East in 2018.

Mr Ameh Zion, MHEI President, told the Newsmen in Abuja that the intervention organised in collaboration with the Presidential Initiative for North East would take place in the first quarter of 2018.

Zion said that the intervention was aimed at providing the needed psycho-social support and rehabilitation to victims of the crisis in the region.

He noted that although the crisis was presently minimal, its impact on citizens within the region was great hence the need to provide not just material and medical support but also trauma and psychological intervention.

According to him, the kind of support the IDPs will be requiring this moment is mostly trauma related. There are still pockets of emergencies but our intervention will be trauma based.

“We have sought partnerships with several organisations to carry out several projects in 2018 and we have secured a partnership with the Presidential Initiative for North East to achieve this.

“We have included training of trainers as part of our agenda for 2018. We would like to train at least a few social workers at each Primary Health Centre in the FCT.

“We hope to replicate this in the six geopolitical zones of the country but for now we will start with North Central.

“This project will be carried out in collaboration with the FCT Primary Healthcare Board,” Zion said.

The post NGO to carry out trauma intervention for IDPs in Northeast in 2018 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

