Niger gets 14 new commissioners
Niger House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 14 nominees for commissioners. The lawmakers, however, rejected the nomination of the immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture, Kabiru Musa. Three other nominees, George Koche, Danjuma Sallau and Isah Kanko were not screened due to pending cases of petitions against them to be resolved by the House Committee on […]
