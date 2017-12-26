Nigeria Actress builds house for her parent (Photos)

A christmas surprise for the parent of Nollywood Actress, Chizy Alichi. She shared the ‘before and after’ house of her parent.

She just completed a Four Bedroom bungalow for her parents in the Village.

She shared the pictures with the capton:

“People have always refer to me as “mgbeke” (local girl) that I dont know fashion or carry designer bags/shoes/clothes

That I don’t wear expensive hair. Well my darlings I do know and want to wear those things but I have been saving for this building right here. I can’t remember d last time my family travelled for Xmas because their is no house to stay. My mother falls sick whenever she goes for August meeting and comes back. My father wanted to sell half of our compound to fix d leaking roof, buy ceiling and also patch the broken wall but I told him No. ( PAPA I WILL BUILD HOUSE FOR YOU) after saving for sometime, I wanted to use the money to buy myself another car (A bigger car) but I said to myself, what’s d need for d car when we don’t have roof over our head in d village moreover the car I have is still in good condition and serves me well, I can always buy another one later. Today am grateful to Almight God that it came to pass. My parents are d happiest ppl on earth. 4 masters bedroom, extra 2 toilets, kitchen, dinning and palour. God is the Greatest.

