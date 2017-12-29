Nigeria: Afreximbank Gets US$100 Million Shariah-Compliant Facility – AllAfrica.com
|
Ventures Africa
|
Nigeria: Afreximbank Gets US$100 Million Shariah-Compliant Facility
AllAfrica.com
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) have signed a financing agreement of $100-million in the pursuit of increased trade within the continent. The bank will use the …
