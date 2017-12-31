 Nigeria Allocates Less Than 15% To Education–Prof Jega | Nigeria Today
Nigeria Allocates Less Than 15% To Education–Prof Jega

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has divulged with bitterness that, Nigeria allocates less than 15 per cent of it’s budget to education annually. Jega who equally decried that until education is given it’s rightful place by not only engaging all stakeholders but must ensure that everybody exhibit the […]

The post Nigeria Allocates Less Than 15% To Education–Prof Jega appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

