 Nigeria has a great squad — Sigurdsson – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria has a great squad — Sigurdsson – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria has a great squad — Sigurdsson
Vanguard
Iceland and Everton midfield maestro Gylfi Sigurðsson has commented on the 2018 World Cup draw and thinks that the Nordic country are in a difficult group that also contains Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia. Sigurdson. The 2016 European Championship
Five reasons Iceland can shock the worldBoxscore
Nigeria Have A Great Squad,Iceland Midfield Maestro SigurdssonTheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.