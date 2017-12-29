Nigeria must become food exporting country again – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Abuja said his administration will not rest in continually reviewing and strengthening ongoing reforms in the agricultural sector until Nigeria regains its pride of place as a food exporting country. Receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) family from Kebbi State in the Presidential Villa, the President said that the country’s […]
Nigeria must become food exporting country again – Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!