Nigeria Police Force To Launch Radio In 2018

The Nigeria Police Force is planning to launch a radio by 2018. This is to allow a direct communication between the force and the public. They also believe that it will help the police in getting accurate infromation on time.

Wesley Edirin, the chairman of Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, Edirin Wesley announced this on in Abuja. He said Nigerians can report any type of crime live on the Radio Broadcast.

In his words :

“The NPBS has a whole package on crime reportage and emergency response such as the NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online, including the Emergency Command and Control Communication Centre,”Wesley said.

“The Nigeria Police Communication outfit would be replicated across the length and breadth of Nigeria and it would assist in tackling crime in the nation.”

In addition, he urged Nigerians to report criminal issues in ministries, agencies and departments to the police through the NPBS.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

