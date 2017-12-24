 Nigeria Singer Omawumi Releases New Stunning Photos | Nigeria Today
Nigeria Singer Omawumi Releases New Stunning Photos

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

She is a vocal powerhouse and she is gorgeous as hell. Singer Omawumi released stunning new photos of herself and I don’t know about guys, she is da boooooooooomb.
The beautiful singer, rocking a vintage top and white skirt, posed for the different shots with musical instrument to further affirm her love for music.
