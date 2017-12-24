Nigeria Singer Omawumi Releases New Stunning Photos
She is a vocal powerhouse and she is gorgeous as hell. Singer Omawumi released stunning new photos of herself and I don’t know about guys, she is da boooooooooomb.
The beautiful singer, rocking a vintage top and white skirt, posed for the different shots with musical instrument to further affirm her love for music.
More below;
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!