 Nigeria spends N157bn on vehicles, aircraft parts, vessels importation – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria spends N157bn on vehicles, aircraft parts, vessels importation – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria spends N157bn on vehicles, aircraft parts, vessels importation
Vanguard
LAGOS—NIGERIA spent a total of N157 billion on the importation of vehicles, aircrafts parts and vessels in the third quarter of 2017. According to the National Bureau Statistics, NBS, Foreign Trade Statistics for the third Quarter 2017, the figure

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.