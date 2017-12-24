 Nigeria still biggest economic entity in Africa—Huawei MD – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria still biggest economic entity in Africa—Huawei MD – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria still biggest economic entity in Africa—Huawei MD
Vanguard
Despite threats posed by recession,the managing director Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Frank Li, has described Nigeria as the biggest economic entity in Africa and says every 10 percent investment in ICT would immensely increase the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.