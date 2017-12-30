Nigeria stocks expected to rise next year on hopes of lower rates – Reuters Africa
|
BusinessDay
|
Nigeria stocks expected to rise next year on hopes of lower rates
Reuters Africa
LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigerian stocks are expected to keep rising in 2018, fuelled by hopes that lower interest rates and a stable currency will help corporate profits, but traders say gains might be short-lived. The all-share index crossed 38,000 points …
