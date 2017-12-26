Nigeria to host conference on restoration of Lake Chad – Premium Times
Premium Times
Nigeria to host conference on restoration of Lake Chad
Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the hosting by Nigeria of an international conference on saving the Lake Chad, his office said in a statement Tuesday. The conference is to revitalize the basin's ecosystem for sustainable livelihood, security …
