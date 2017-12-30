Nigerian Army begins Regular Recruit exercise [See requirements, how to apply]

The Nigerian Army, at the weekend, commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades and Non Tradesmen and women into the service. This is contained in a statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman. The registration will end on Friday, February 9, 2018. He said the exercise […]

Nigerian Army begins Regular Recruit exercise [See requirements, how to apply]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

