Nigerian celebrities, politicians, pastor storm Orji Uzor-Kalu’s daughter’s wedding (Photos)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor-Kalu’s daughter, Neya, had her white wedding recently at it was graced by alot of high-profiled personalities and A-list celebrities. The likes of 2face, Flavour, Basketmouth, Bovi, Tinubu, Oyegun, etc were all in attendance! Here are some photos below;

