Nigerian couple being forced to circumcise daughters aged 7 & 10 cry out for help

A couple in Warri, Delta State has raised alarm over alleged attempts by members of their family to forcibly mutilate the genitals of their three daughters. Mr. Value Onehireba Ewansubhor, a former banker, and his wife, Ese Joy, in a statement, alleged they were under pressure by some people to have their 10-year-old eldest daughter […]

The post Nigerian couple being forced to circumcise daughters aged 7 & 10 cry out for help appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

