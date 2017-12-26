Nigerian ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign chief held for alleged graft – The New Indian Express
Nigerian ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's campaign chief held for alleged graft
LAGOS: The former campaign chief of Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has been arrested for allegedly stealing USD 48.5 million from state coffers to fund his failed 2015 re-election bid, an official said Tuesday. Ngozi Olojeme was head of …
Former NSITF Boss, Olejeme Speaks on Her Detention
