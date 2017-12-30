 Nigerian Government Appoints Med-View Airline To Repatriate 5037 Nigerians Stranded In Libya – SaharaReporters.com | Nigeria Today
Nigerian Government Appoints Med-View Airline To Repatriate 5037 Nigerians Stranded In Libya – SaharaReporters.com

Nigerian Government Appoints Med-View Airline To Repatriate 5037 Nigerians Stranded In Libya
The federal government has appointed Med-View Airline to help in the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians still stranded in Libya. by Sahara Reporters, NY Dec 30, 2017. The federal government has appointed Med-View Airline to help in the evacuation of 5,037
Nigeria govt appoints Med-view Airline to evacuate Nigerians from LibyaDaily Post Nigeria
FG, Med-View Airline to evacuate 5037 Nigerians from LibyaThe Punch
6806 Nigerians Return From Libya In 12 MonthsCHANNELS TELEVISION

