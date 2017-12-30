Nigerian Government Appoints Med-View Airline To Repatriate 5037 Nigerians Stranded In Libya – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Nigerian Government Appoints Med-View Airline To Repatriate 5037 Nigerians Stranded In Libya
SaharaReporters.com
The federal government has appointed Med-View Airline to help in the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians still stranded in Libya. by Sahara Reporters, NY Dec 30, 2017. The federal government has appointed Med-View Airline to help in the evacuation of 5,037 …
Nigeria govt appoints Med-view Airline to evacuate Nigerians from Libya
FG, Med-View Airline to evacuate 5037 Nigerians from Libya
6806 Nigerians Return From Libya In 12 Months
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!