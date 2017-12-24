Nigerian government speaks on ‘increasing fuel price’

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has said the Federal Government is not contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products across the country. Mustapha said this while reacting to the current fuel scarcity being experienced by Nigerians. Speaking in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Mustapha said the current fuel scarcity […]

