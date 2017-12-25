Nigerian government to pay N40.70 per litre of fuel to keep price at N145

The federal government will have to pay N40.70 for every litre of imported petrol, to ensure the retail price remains N145 per litre. The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, revealed this at a press conference in Abuja. Baru stated that the landing cost of petrol is now N171 […]

Nigerian government to pay N40.70 per litre of fuel to keep price at N145

