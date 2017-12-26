 Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has described the criticisms trailing the approval of $1bn for the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country as unnecessary and unhelpful. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a news conference in Lagos, said the Nigerian Governor’s Forum acted wisely in approving the fund from the […]

Nigerian govt blasts critics of $1bn fund for Boko Haram war, militancy, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.