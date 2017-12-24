Nigerian govt reveals those behind fuel scarcity – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerian govt reveals those behind fuel scarcity
Daily Post Nigeria
Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, said the situation was caused by oil marketers. In a statement on Saturday, Abari said the hoarding is an intentional ploy to force government to increase the pump …
