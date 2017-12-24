Nigerian govt reveals those behind fuel scarcity
Nigerian government has identified those behind the current fuel scarcity. Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, said the situation was caused by oil marketers. In a statement on Saturday, Abari said the hoarding is an intentional ploy to force government to increase the pump price of the petrol. Abari said: […]
