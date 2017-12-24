 Nigerian Lady Publicly Rejects Her Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal…Says He Slept With Her Best Friend and Her Kid Sister(Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Publicly Rejects Her Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal…Says He Slept With Her Best Friend and Her Kid Sister(Photos)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Twitter user identified as Oma Emetu‏ (@Miss_Chioma) took to the platform and shared a video clip showing the heartbreaking moment a lady publicly turned down her boyfriend’s marriage proposal at a fast food restautant. She posted the video and wrote; “This just happened right now.. A guy just proposed to his girl and she […]

The post Nigerian Lady Publicly Rejects Her Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal…Says He Slept With Her Best Friend and Her Kid Sister(Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.