Nigerian man shares chat with a Lagos Big Boy who is using ladies for blood money ritual – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Nigerian man shares chat with a Lagos Big Boy who is using ladies for blood money ritual

Information Nigeria

A Twitter User @Burmese_Tyga shared a chat of two friends to show the world that not all that glitters is gold. He claimed he had the permission of one of them to share it. In his words,. And so we hatched a plan to go chat the nigga up so he can get a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

