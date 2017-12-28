 Nigerian Soldiers Sings Mighty God By Joe Praiz During Their Fellowship (VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Soldiers Sings Mighty God By Joe Praiz During Their Fellowship (VIDEO)

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This is the Nigerian Army in the North east singing during one of their fellowship in the forest. Thank you for finding time to have fellowship with God in the

The post Nigerian Soldiers Sings Mighty God By Joe Praiz During Their Fellowship (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.