 Nigerian Universities fail movie, cinematography test – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Universities fail movie, cinematography test – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigerian Universities fail movie, cinematography test
Vanguard
Bikiya Graham-Douglas, a thespian, has said that Nigerian Universities lacked the prerequisite technology to teach and help scale up modern day movie, theatre and cinematography production education in Nigeria. Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Chief Executive

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.